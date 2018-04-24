Cabinet reshuffle achieves good balance of experienced and younger ministers, say political observers

SINGAPORE - The Cabinet reshuffle achieves a good balance of having older, experienced ministers still in charge of the heavyweight portfolios, and exposing younger leaders to new areas, said political observers.

They noted that more strategically important and politically sensitive ministries such as Defence, Transport, Home Affairs and Health remain in the hands of older ministers.

And while younger leaders will helm portfolios like Trade and Industry and Manpower, there are still senior ministers in co-ordinating roles to guide them.

"The younger ministers can count on the collective wisdom of the more senior ministers, at least in the short term before eventually taking over completely the governing of Singapore in the medium- to longer term," said ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute analyst Mustafa Izzuddin.

This "gradual phasing out of the 3G team" would prevent any sudden disruptions to how Singapore is governed, especially in the economy and security, he said.

Many, including businessmen, Members of Parliament and Nominated MPs (NMP) interviewed, said the reshuffle is a clear signal that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wants to give the younger leaders a chance to prove their mettle.

"There is a saying that if you want to see the true colours of a tea bag, you have to put it in hot water. The reshuffle will allow us to see how the young leaders cope with bigger responsibilities. They are very smart, and now the question is whether they can tolerate the heat," said NMP Azmoon Ahmad.

Mr Thomas Chua, the managing director of Teckwah Industrial and also an NMP, added that with various 4G leaders getting new roles, there is now a lot of expectation not just on how well they carry them out, but also how well they can engage the public.

Several observers and Singaporeans interviewed welcomed the diversity boost from the promotion of Ms Indranee Rajah to full Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Law graduate Teo Shao Wei said it signalled to him that PM Lee is "looking to build a more diverse and inclusive Cabinet". With Ms Rajah's promotion, there are now three women in Cabinet. The other two are Ms Grace Fu and Ms Josephine Teo.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa said the reshuffle also shows that there is "very solid bench strength in the Cabinet".

Exposing office-holders to differentparts of Government will give them the experience to take on even bigger responsibilities later, he added.

Singapore Business Federation chairman Teo Siong Seng described the reshuffle as timely for the business community.

He noted that the external environment is still uncertain, with some countries threatening trade wars. But, he said, "business confidence in Singapore has actually been on the rise in the last three quarters and the business environment in Asia and Asean is also not bad, so it's a good time for a leadership change."

Mr Zainal Sapari, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said he was surprised to find out that the labour movement will have another Senior Minister of State - Dr Koh Poh Koon - joining it.

Others were disappointed to hear that senior leaders such as Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say and Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim were retiring.

NMP Ganesh Rajaram, a media executive, said he had worked closely with Dr Yaacob for six years as a Media Development Authority board member. "I always found him to be the consummate leader - very humble and willing to listen. I found that this attitude flowed through the ministry. Other senior civil servants at MCI took a leaf from his book and so it was easy to work with them."

As to who Singapore's next prime minister will be, some had hoped the reshuffle would give clues.

Observers were mixed on this point, with many saying the field still looks open to the three leading contenders - Mr Chan Chun Sing, who has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Mr Ong Ye Kung, who has been named sole Education Minister, and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who has been given additional responsibilities in the National Research Foundation.

Political observer Derek da Cunha said: "I don't think one can draw too much political significance from this reshuffle except that it gives certain personalities more experience in handling a different portfolio."

He added: "A prospective prime minister must not simply have intelligence but also cut a prime ministerial profile, must be quick in repartee, and must be decisive. Anyone who gives canned answers or replies to questions or as debating points does not have it."

Dr Gillian Koh, the deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies, however, felt that the reshuffle signalled that Mr Chan and Mr Heng now have an edge over Mr Ong.

She felt that it is critical for any PM to helm MTI or the Finance Minister, for "the helicopter view it gives of the Singapore economy and the exposure to international economic issues, especially now with trade protectionism rearing its ugly head around the world".

Still, she said, there was still scope for Mr Ong - and other 4G leaders - to step up to more heavyweight roles as more 3G leaders retire in time to come.

She noted that with this reshuffle, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is handing over his oversight of the National Research Foundation to Mr Heng, and his oversight of the Public Service Division to Mr Chan.

"We shall have to see who else he hands over his other work to... and with the eventual standing down of the two Deputy Prime Ministers later, who will take over," she said.