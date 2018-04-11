Ang Mo Kio Town Council corruption case to go to trial

SINGAPORE - A corruption case involving Ang Mo Kio Town Council's former general manager will go to trial, after he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (April 11).

Wong Chee Meng, 58, also known as Victor Wong, faces 55 counts of corruptly accepting gratification from Chia Sin Lan, director of 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise, and Ms Yip Fong Yin, a director of 19-NS2.

Wong was general manager and secretary of the Ang Mo Kio Town Council at the time the acts were allegedly committed.

Chia also pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Chia and Wong are currently out on bail of S$100,000 each.

A pre-trial conference has been set for May 3.

The bribes were allegedly given to advance the business interests of the two firms with the town council.

They included overseas remittances to Wong's mistress in China and entertainment expenses at KTV lounges.