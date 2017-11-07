Parliament: Ambulances to be exempted from rules that prohibit running red lights, unauthorised U-turns

SINGAPORE - From December, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances will be exempted from laws prohibiting them from running red lights and making unauthorised U-turns when responding to life-threatening emergencies.

This means the drivers will no longer have to undergo an appeal and waiver process if they are slapped with a traffic offence, said SCDF in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 7).

"Today, the law does not expressly provide for ambulances to run red lights in an emergency," said Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin on Tuesday as well.

Such exemptions already exist in foreign jurisdictions such as California in the United States and in the United Kingdom, he added.

He was responding to Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) in Parliament, who also asked about steps the ministry was taking to encourage motorists to give way to ambulances.

Currently, in cases of cardiac arrest and stroke, where every second counts, discretion is given to ambulance drivers, said Mr Amrin.

SCDF procedures require drivers to sound their siren and activate the vehicle's blinker lights to alert other road users that they intend to run a red light or make an unauthorised turn, he added.

When approaching the traffic junction, the ambulance driver must slow down, come to a complete halt, and assess traffic conditions before proceeding.

SCDF added in its statement that even with the exemptions, which give legislative clarity, its ambulance drivers must continue to comply with these procedures for safety reasons.

Currently, if an SCDF driver is issued with a notice of traffic offence, said Mr Amrin, an appeal will be lodged and the Traffic Police will evaluate the case.

However, the Traffic Police generally waive the offence if the driver was responding to a life-threatening emergency, Mr Amrin added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also updating the highway code to include pointers on how motorists should respond when they encounter emergency vehicles on the roads, he said.

Those who refuse to do so are liable to getting four demerit points and a fine.