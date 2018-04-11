Acra rejects application to register company headed by Thum Ping Tjin and Kirsten Han, which aims to run democracy-related events

SINGAPORE - An application to register a company to be run by historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han has been rejected, with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) citing its registration as being "contrary to Singapore's national interests".

The proposed company, OSEA Pte Ltd, was to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of a British-registered company OSEA UK, which Acra said has received a grant of USD$75,000 (S$98,138) from a Swiss charitable foundation, Foundation Open Societies Institute (FOSI).

FOSI is closely associated with Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded and led by billionaire investor George Soros, said Acra.

OSF's mission, according to its website, includes strengthening a civil society that helps to keep government power in check and shaping public policies "that assure greater fairness in political, legal, and economic systems and safeguard fundamental rights".

Acra said in a statement on Wednesday that the proposed activities by OSEA Pte Ltd include organising discussion fora, workshops, and other events in Singapore, such as "Democracy Classroom" sessions.

Another of its objectives is to provide editorial services to a news website "New Naratif", in which Dr Thum and Ms Han are also involved. New Naratif has been publishing articles critical of politics in regional countries, said Acra.

These include articles that have claimed that certain regional governments are using violence to maintain political control, had manipulated events or framed them for political gain, and have "rigged" their electoral system, added the authority.

New Naratif, which says on its website that it is crowdfunded, was started last year by Dr Thum, Ms Han and cartoonist Sonny Liew.

"The purposes of the proposed company are clearly political in nature," said Acra, referring to OSEA Pte Ltd.

It added: "The registration of OSEA Pte Ltd would therefore be contrary to Singapore's national interests. Singapore's politics should be for Singaporeans alone to determine. We should not allow foreigners to interfere in how we should govern our country. Nor should we allow any group of Singaporeans to lend themselves to being used by foreigners to pursue a political activity in Singapore."

Contacted on Wednesday, Ms Han told The Straits Times: "Speaking for myself, I only just found out about this, so I would like to seek legal advice before considering next steps."

OSEA UK's full name is Observatory Southeast Asia Ltd. It owns and manages the New Naratif website.

Dr Thum, and a British researcher Philip Kreager are listed as its directors , according to the British Government's company registry. Both men are trustees of the University of Oxford's Project Southeast Asia research project.

One of OSEA UK's stated objects is to "promote the universal values of democracy, freedom of the media, and freedom of inquiry, information and expression", said Acra.

Said Acra in the statement: "What happens in other jurisdictions is not the concern of the Singapore Government. OSF and FOSI, and other foreign philanthropies and groups, can fund whatever causes they like elsewhere. In Singapore, however, our position is that none of them can be allowed to fund Singaporean organisations or individuals participating in our domestic politics."

The applicant, who had submitted the application on Feb 8, was notified of the decision on Wednesday, it added. The applicant is not named in the Acra statement.

The Companies Act states that the Registrar of Companies shall refuse to register the constitution of a proposed company where he is satisfied that -

(a) the proposed company is likely to be used for an unlawful purpose or for purposes prejudicial to public peace, welfare or good order in Singapore; or

(b) it would be contrary to the national security or interest for the proposed company to be registered.

Those aggrieved by the decision under this subsection may, within 30 days of the date of the decision, appeal to the Minister of Finance. His decision is final.