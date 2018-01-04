2 members of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

Mr S. Dhanabalan and Mr Goh Joon Seng were sworn in as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) yesterday, in a ceremony at the Istana witnessed by President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Justice Tay Yong Kwang, a Judge of Appeal. They were re-appointed following the start of a new presidential term last September.

Former Cabinet minister Dhanabalan, a member of the CPA since 2004, was re-appointed on the advice of PM Lee.

Mr Goh, a former Supreme Court judge, was re-appointed on the advice of Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo. He has been a member of the CPA since 2008.

The CPA advises the President in the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It has been expanded from six to eight members, with two alternate members, after changes were made to the elected presidency in November 2016.

Mr Teo, Mr Dhanabalan's wife Christine and other members of the CPA were also present at the appointment and swearing-in ceremony, including CPA chairman and retired veteran civil servant J.Y. Pillay, who was re-appointed last September.