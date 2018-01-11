Why Oprah should not run for president

Oprah Winfrey gave a wonderful speech at the Golden Globes when she became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award - so wonderful pundits have begun to speculate about her running for president of the United States.

According to some anonymously cited friends, Winfrey has expressed interest in running and, on paper, she is certainly set to be a contender.

She is a successful leader of a media empire. She is popular, with a wide-ranging appeal that spans decades. She knows how to campaign for others, how to lobby a politician, to raise funds, to do so many of the unseen things that can lead to office.

But to be the person in front with the power to direct the country and in some ways the world? No.

She is not remotely qualified to hold one of the most powerful political offices in the world. Not yet.

While past leaders with no direct military experience have managed to learn on the job, we are seeing how that strategy can backfire, as tweets threatening nuclear war fly from the person with the power to launch nuclear missiles.

The cult of personality that elected him could have dire consequences for the world.

So why replicate that error in judgment? President Donald Trump has never held political office before, and his policies have yielded less than spectacular results.

Every time Mr Trump sends an inflammatory tweet, there is a live lesson on why being president is not an entry-level position.

The criteria for having access to nuclear weapons should not be "I liked this person on TV", whether you were watching The Apprentice or The Oprah Winfrey Show. It should be "this person is qualified, prepared and wise enough not to treat a potential disaster as a game".

Lost in the maze of headlines about this administration's scandals and internal strife is the sad reality that real people are being harmed by inexperience and incompetence.

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power, with terrible consequences for Puerto Ricans and a critical negative impact on medical care on the mainland as well.

There is no actual date in sight for when life there may get back to some semblance of normal.

Catchy slogans and a brash attitude make for great TV, not great governance.

Winfrey is a savvy business executive, with a talent for finding and promoting media personalities.

The quality of those personalities is somewhat dubious, given the scandals that have arisen around Dr Phil, Dr Oz and Jenny McCarthy.

However successful she has been at choosing people who can sell a product, it does not mean she is equipped to select a qualified Cabinet. Can she negotiate a deal?

I am sure she can.

That does not necessarily mean she is equipped to navigate complicated global issues around resources or poverty or terrorism, not at the level of power the US president commands.

Yes, other celebrities have transitioned from media to politics.

Could Winfrey do the same?

Absolutely. Local office would be the place to start, whether that be city council, mayor, state senate - any office where she could learn how to govern, just as many personality-driven politicians have before her.

By the time former actor Ronald Reagan was elected to the presidency, he had been a union president for two terms and governor of California for eight years. Professional wrestler-turned-actor Jesse Ventura started his political career as a mayor before going on to be governor.

Former president Barack Obama was a constitutional law scholar and community organiser, and he served in the Illinois State Senate for seven years and as a junior senator in Congress for three years.

Although the Constitution only requires presidents to be natural-born citizens aged 35 and up, it never hurts to expand on criteria established over 200 years ago. After all, the Founding Fathers could never have envisioned the existence of television, much less the power it has over US citizens.

The criteria for having access to nuclear weapons should not be "I liked this person on TV", whether you were watching The Apprentice or The Oprah Winfrey Show.

It should be "this person is qualified, prepared and wise enough not to treat a potential disaster as a game".

With that in mind, we might have a chance at being led by politicians who are accountable to their constituents and who have some idea of what it means to be responsible for the lives of billions.

Support women running for office, but let's support them running for the offices they are qualified for. We have seen what happens when someone's idea of a charismatic, untested celebrity takes the White House.

WASHINGTON POST