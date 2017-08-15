When the President is un-American

Remember back in 2008, when Ms Sarah Palin used to talk about the "real America"? She meant rural and small-town residents - white residents, it went without saying - who supposedly embodied the nation's true essence.

She was harshly condemned for those remarks, and rightly so - and not just because the real, real America is a multiracial, multicultural land of great metropolitan areas as well as small towns. More fundamentally, what makes America America is that it is built around an idea: the idea that all men are created equal and are entitled to basic human rights. Take away that idea and we're just a giant version of a two-bit autocracy.

And maybe that is what we have, in fact, become. For Mr Donald Trump's refusal to condemn the murderous white supremacists in Charlottesville finally confirms what has become increasingly obvious: The current President of the United States isn't a real American.

Real Americans understand that our nation is built around values, not the "blood and soil" of the marchers' chants. What makes you an American is your attempt to live up to those values, not the place or race your ancestors came from. And when we fall short in our effort to live up to our ideals, as we all too often do, at least we realise and acknowledge our failure.

But the man who began his political ascent by falsely questioning Mr Barack Obama's place of birth - a blood-and-soil argument if ever there was one - clearly cares nothing about the openness and inclusiveness that have always been essential parts of who we are as a nation.

Real Americans understand that our nation was born in a rebellion against tyranny. They feel an instinctive aversion to tyrants everywhere and an underlying sympathy for democratic regimes, even those with whom we may currently have disputes.

But the present occupant of the White House has made no secret of preferring the company, not of democratic leaders, but of authoritarian rulers - not just Mr Vladimir Putin, but people like Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Mr Rodrigo Duterte, the homicidal leader of the Philippines. When Mr Trump visited Saudi Arabia, his commerce secretary exulted in the absence of hostile demonstrations, an absence ensured by the repressiveness of the regime.

Real Americans expect public officials to be humbled by the responsibility that comes with the job. They're not supposed to be boastful blowhards, constantly claiming credit for things they haven't done - like Mr Trump bragging about job creation that has continued at more or less the same pace as under his predecessor - or which never even happened, like his mythical victory in the popular vote.

Real Americans understand that being a powerful public figure means facing criticism. That comes with the job and you're supposed to tolerate that criticism even if you feel it's unfair. Foreign autocrats may rage against unflattering news reports, threaten to inflict financial harm on publications they dislike, talk about imprisoning journalists - American leaders aren't supposed to sound like that.

Finally, real Americans who manage to achieve high office realise that they are servants of the people, meant to use their position for the public good. In practice, human nature being what it is, many officials have, in fact, taken financial advantage of their office. But we've always understood that this was wrong - and presidents, in particular, are supposed to be above such things. Now we have a leader who is transparently exploiting his office for personal enrichment, in ways that all too obviously amount in practice to influence-buying by domestic malefactors and foreign governments alike.

In short, these days we have a President who is really, truly, deeply un-American, someone who doesn't share the values and ideals that made this country special.

In fact, he's so deeply alienated from the American idea that he can't even bring himself to fake it. We all know that Mr Trump feels comfortable with white supremacists, but it's amazing that he won't even give them a light tap on the wrist. We all know that Mr Putin is Mr Trump's kind of guy, but it's remarkable that Mr Trump won't even pretend to be outraged at Mr Putin's meddling with our election.

Speaking of which: I have no more idea than anyone else what Mr Robert Mueller's probe into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, questionable financial ties, possible obstruction of justice and more will find. Mr Trump is acting very much like someone with something big to hide, but we don't yet know exactly what that something is.

Whatever role foreign influence may have played and may still be playing, however, we don't need to wonder whether an anti-American cabal, hostile to everything we stand for, determined to undermine everything that truly makes this country great, has seized power in Washington. It has: it's called the Trump administration.

NYTIMES