When pressing demands prove taxing

Though state resources are not a bottomless pit, such an assumption might arise when demands in different areas are taken in isolation. There is no denying, for example, that key needs - such as investments to keep the economy going and social spending for the benefit of deserving groups - cannot be compromised. The ambitious plans put forward then might collectively create a deficit. To live strictly within one's means would require policymakers to triage the priorities - taking from one important area to give to another - or to make budgetary cuts in a pari passu fashion. However, when income levels have risen, governments often consider the step of raising taxes in a measured way so that the momentum of economic and social development can be maintained simultaneously for the larger good.

While no one likes paying higher taxes, there is general understanding that these might be necessary for the proper functioning of the state. When security threats are intense, for instance, more must be spent to protect citizens from external attack or internal lawlessness and subversion.

Just how taxes are levied is, of course, a matter of much debate. Progressive taxation imposes greater tax burdens on the better off to meet the needs of the underprivileged. But prohibitive rates of taxation on the rich would undermine a society's overall capacity to generate wealth by reducing the incentives for doing so.

The goods and services tax (GST) targets consumption and not income although, even here, those with more disposable income are likely to expend it on big-ticket items that produce substantial revenues for the state. The challenge is to raise the bar to boost state revenues while cushioning economically weaker groups from the effects of higher consumption tax levied on essentials, like food, transport and energy.

The Government's recent announcement on the necessity of raising taxes - not a matter of whether but when - is to prepare people for this eventuality. Pragmatically, it would be in the national interest to not crimp spending so that the young are prepared for the new economy, workers are trained so they can find opportunities amid economic disruption, and seniors are looked after as society ages. Politically, fresh taxes to meet these needs could undermine popular support and risk the stability of a government. Maintaining the status quo and opting for targeted spending could lead to social divisions which might be exploited at the polls.

In the face of such prospects, a lot will depend on how leaders are able to gain public acceptance for the new taxes deemed necessary. Citizens must be convinced that the money will be raised equitably, any wasteful spending will be nipped in the bud, and the disadvantaged will be given a helping hand if GST is nudged upwards.