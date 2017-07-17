Using AI to boost cyber defences

The Singapore Government is stepping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) to better counter cyber threats from hackers who are also increasingly using AI to vary their strategies.

As much as $528 million, or 22 per cent, of Singapore's tech budget this year - the most ever - has been set aside for security software and systems, particularly AI-enabled ones.

A huge part of the security budget will go to the first Government Security Operations Centre, which will feature AI and the analytics smarts to detect cyber threats.

Separately, the National Research Foundation (NRF) launched a programme in May to boost the use of AI in Singapore, to solve nationwide problems in areas such as finance, city management solutions and healthcare.

NRF will invest up to $150 million over five years in this new initiative, dubbed AI.SG. The cross-government initiative will involve six agencies: NRF, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, the Economic Development Board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, SGInnovate and Integrated Health Information Systems.

Crowdsourcing intelligence from real people is another security aspect now being highlighted.

An SGSecure mobile app, launched in September last year, allows citizens to be more involved in reporting suspicious incidents or objects left unattended in public places.

The app is among a raft of measures introduced as part of a national movement aimed at getting Singaporeans to stay united in the face of terror threats, while providing training on how to prevent and respond to attacks. The app can also broadcast key alerts during major emergencies.

