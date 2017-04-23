Potential benefits & hurdles

””

THE RCEP WILL MEAN:

•Deepening of economic ties already achieved through Asean+1 FTAs

•Creation of a massive free trade area for participating countries, progressively eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers

•Easing of restrictions on trade in services

•Building a competitive investment environment

•Integrating Asean further into the global economy


Flags of Asean countries and their partners during their summit in Vientiane, Laos, last year. The regional alliance is aiming to create a massive free trade area for participating countries. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WHAT'S STALLING PROGRESS:

•Members continue to differ on tariff reductions

•Negotiations on services liberalisation are proving difficult

•Differences in development levels among RCEP participating nations translate into extended discussions on implementation schedules

•India has been anxious about tariff reductions in the manufacturing sector, which could ease the inflow of Chinese goods

•Many of Asean's trade partners in this agreement do not have trade agreements with each other, making it difficult to reach common ground

•Trading off to settle negotiations is proving difficult in multi-party negotiations

