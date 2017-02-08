New tech tool for war on fake luxury goods

Almost any recent reader of the business press could attest to the near constant reporting and commentary about bitcoin's underlying technology, known as blockchain. The conversation has focused almost exclusively on how businesses in the financial services could benefit. So far, most of these conversations have been of little relevance to the rest of the business world.

That should not be the case because blockchain, an independently validated, distributed and unalterable transaction ledger, has the potential to help all sorts of other industries - perhaps none more than retailing and manufacturing.

Let us consider just one problem these businesses face: vulnerability to counterfeiting.

Luxury goods in particular are a choice target, mainly because of their high prices and profit margins. The same is true of sophisticated machine parts, speciality chemicals and a host of other high-value manufactured goods. Because the decentralised nature of blockchains replaces transactional trust with objective verification, it could be the perfect tool for fighting the counterfeiting scourge.

Imagine if there was a way for retailers and manufacturers to document the location, manufacturing stage and ownership of any item at any time anywhere in the world. With simple tools like embedded sensors or scannable tags, this functionality is now well within reach. Companies could scan each item as it progresses through the supply chain. Those transactions would be documented in the blockchain and visible online to any interested party.

Once a product is purchased, the buyer can update the ownership status by scanning the tag, verifying through a phone app or manually entering the required data into a Web form. This will not prevent all counterfeiting, but it would provide a mechanism for consumers and intermediate buyers to establish authenticity. For consumers, they would have confidence that their money is being spent on genuine merchandise. For sellers, they would have peace of mind that their brand equity is secure from poorly made fakes.

According to a MarkMonitor survey, the financial impact of counterfeiting is real - 86 per cent of retailers say their sales are hurt by fake goods. Unfortunately, quantifying that impact is difficult, since counterfeiters are not in the habit of touting the scale of their business successes.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union's Intellectual Property Office say the annual value of counterfeit goods is as much as US$500 billion (S$708 billion), or about 2.5 per cent of global imports. That number has increased from 1.9 per cent since these organisations undertook a similar study in 2008, with United States, French and Italian brands most affected.

Most counterfeiting is not happening on street corners in major cities. Instead, it largely takes place on online marketplaces operated by companies such as Alibaba, eBay and, to a lesser extent, Amazon.

Recently, the Office of the US Trade Representative added the Alibaba Group marketplace Taobao to its list of "notorious marketplaces" for counterfeit goods. Alibaba, a huge online retailer with a market value of almost US$250 billion, is the largest and best-known company with an entity on the list. During the past year, it has worked to curb counterfeiting, but so far its efforts have yielded mixed results, and thus its place on the Trade Representative's list.

To put Alibaba's size in context, almost 80 per cent of all Chinese Internet transactions are through Alibaba online properties. Given that 63 per cent of all fake goods originate in China, Alibaba has a big problem - one with global implications.

Implementing blockchain technology across all its sellers, or even just those under suspicion, might help curb the counterfeiting practice.

We should not fool ourselves, however. Robust counterfeit protections require legislative and corporate governance structures that, in many cases, are a long way off. A good example of such structures comes from none other than Alibaba. The group, in conjunction with 20 other manufacturers, just announced an alliance to share data and resources to protect brands from intellectual property theft and fight the sale of bogus goods.

This problem also has a demand side; there is a share of the population that has become accustomed to buying seemingly legitimate goods at counterfeit prices. Breaking these consumers of their counterfeit pricing habit will not be easy, but it would be a considerable source of profit for retailers and manufacturers.

Justifying the cost of blockchain is something that each company would have to figure out on its own. That may not be as hard as it seems if you believe few assets are more valuable than brand. Considering that only 17 per cent of buyers over the age of 55 trust online retailers, perhaps blockchain is the tool that will give those consumers enough confidence to shop a little more on the Internet. That alone might warrant the cost.

