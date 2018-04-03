China's mastery of tech to impose social order

When a woman walked to work recently in the bustling metropolis of Shenzhen, she, like many millions of other Chinese, jaywalked, cutting across a side street to avoid a long detour to a crosswalk.

What happened next, as documented by the woman, a writer calling herself Mao Yan, was an illustration of a brave new world being born in China. Two traffic policemen approached the woman and told her that she had violated the traffic regulations of China.