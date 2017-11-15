Saudi-led coalition bombs Sana'a international airport runway

YEMEN (REUTERS) - The Saudi-led military coalition hit Sana'a international airport in an air strike on Tuesday (Nov 14), damaging parts of the runway and destroying the ground navigation tower, an eyewitness said.

The coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi movement said last week it had closed all air, land and sea ports in Yemen to stem what it said was the flow of arms to the Houthis from Iran.

The coalition has been at war with the Iran-allied Houthis for the past two and half years in a conflict that has seen over 10,000 killed and millions displaced.

The Houthis control most of the north, including the capital Sana'a and its international airport while the Saudi-led coalition controls the airspace. Any reopening would need an agreement between the two sides, which blame each other for Yemen's humanitarian disaster.

Fifteen aid groups in August called on warring parties to reopen the airport, saying a year-long closure was hindering aid and preventing thousands of patients from flying abroad for life-saving treatment.