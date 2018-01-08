World's toughest motor sport race

French drivers Jerome Pelichet and Eugenie Decke of Toyota were part of 525 competitors racing on 337 vehicles in the world's most gruelling cross-country rally in Peru (above).

The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally started in Lima, Peru, last Saturday and will run through Bolivia to finish in Cordoba, Argentina, on Jan 20. Competitors on motorcycles, cars and trucks are expected to race over 9,000km in extreme conditions, ranging from sand dunes, rock, rivers, shrubs and bush to the super-fine sands of Fiambala in Argentina. Temperatures in the Fiambala sandscapes are infamous for topping in the mid-40 deg C, translating to almost 70 deg C inside a pair of driver overalls.

The entire race is also run at an average of 2,000m above sea level, much of this because of extended trails in the Andes mountain range where altitude sickness can induce vomiting and severe headaches.

In the world's toughest motor sport event, competitors are faced with a unique challenge. They have to push hard enough not to lose time over such a long distance, yet be careful enough not to damage their vehicle - for technical crews are not allowed on the race.

The tenth edition of the race on South American soil sees Peru's return to the calendar after torrential rain put paid to Chile and Peru's ability to host the rally over the past two years.