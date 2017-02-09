Wade for me, please

There was no getting away from the heavy downpour yesterday for these two students at the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2.

The deluge yesterday evening hit many parts of Singapore, including Orchard Road, where flash floods were reported.

National water agency PUB said on its Twitter page at about 6pm that there were flash floods in Orchard Boulevard towards Paterson Road, and at the junction of Hill Street and Stamford Road.

However, the roads were passable to traffic, the agency said.

Photos and videos on social media showed pedestrians huddling under umbrellas and wading through water as they tried to make their way to shelter.

PUB had also issued high flood risk warnings for other areas, including Veerasamy Road, Exeter Road and Somerset Road.