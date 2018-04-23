Vienna's giant swing in the sky

This amusement park ride must be every thrill-seeker's dream.

With their legs dangling in the air, riders spin at a speed of up to 60kmh around a 117m-tall tower.

When it was opened in 2010, Vienna's Praterturm was the highest chain carousel in the world until a taller one was built in Sweden's Grona Lund park in 2013.

The Praterturm can carry up to 24 passengers per ride, which lasts about four minutes and offers spectacular views of the Austrian capital.

At the top of the tower is a giant gold clock. Austrian company Funtime, which constructed the ride, said it took 70,000 nuts and bolts - one truckload's worth - to build the tower.

The Praterturm is in Wiener Prater, a large public park in Leopoldstadt district. The park also has other attractions such as a roller coaster, a planetarium and a Ferris wheel that was built in 1897.