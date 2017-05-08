Unmasking Iberian culture

A member of the Congo Reformado folk group poses for a shot before a parade at the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal, last Friday.

Every year, this great cultural spectacle brings together the Spanish and Portuguese regions for the city of Lisbon to marvel at the richness of its cultural and artistic history, said afpop, an information service for foreign residents and visitors.

The biggest event in Iberian culture worked its magic at the Jardim da Praca do Imperio, a garden in Lisbon's picturesque Belem district.

The festival was open to the public from Thursday to yesterday, offering a varied programme of processions, workshops, exhibitions, concerts and a photo competition.