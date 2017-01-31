Twin symbols of good fortune

The third day of Chinese New Year brought double the joy to Singaporeans in the form of a double rainbow.

Most sightings of this rare event were reported in central Singapore and the Central Business District yesterday, and photos were quick to make their way on to social media.

In traditional Chinese culture, a double rainbow is considered auspicious, and is believed to be a symbol of transformation and good fortune.

The phenomenon occurs when light reflects inside raindrops twice, creating a second spectrum across the sky. The secondary rainbow is usually fainter than the primary one, and its colours appear in the reverse order.

The last time Singapore saw a double rainbow was on Sept 30 last year.