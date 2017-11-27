Tunnel of de-light

Vevey, a Swiss town on the north shore of Lake Geneva, has turned the spotlight on itself this festive season by unveiling Europe's longest light tunnel.

The 50m-long tunnel is made of 25 arches holding up 1,150 garlands of fairy lights with 28,750 individual bulbs.

Located at Vevey's docks, the glowing vault brings another dimension to the town's breathtaking views of the Alps.

Designers from MC Diffusion, a company specialising in holiday lighting, is said to have worked with the tourist office and sponsors to bring the concept to life.