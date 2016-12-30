Toy story puts a spin on drab Beijing winter

In an effort to brighten up the cold, drab Beijing winter, the Chinese tourism authorities have come up with a novel little idea.

They decided to create a colourful, larger-than-life display in the shape of Chinese characters - which stand for fortune, luck and happiness - with about a million small plastic windmill toys.

The display, in the Renjianhuahai tourist spot, is located in suburban Beijing's Miyun county.

Colourful patterns depicting the map and flag of China were also created to brighten things up ahead of Chinese New Year next month.