Too chilly outside? No sweat

These three men brought new meaning to the term "chilling out" as they relaxed in a hot tub in Switzerland's Stanserhorn mountain on Thursday.

Stanserhorn, located in the Nidwalden canton in central Switzerland, is a tourist magnet, especially from April to mid-November.

Though temperatures are definitely low in these parts, it has been colder than usual the past few days.

A large part of Europe experienced something similar last week, when a cold front brought strong winds, snow and rain, and sent temperatures plunging.

While this may have brought some cheer to alpine skiers, it was not welcome news for the most part.

Multiple traffic accidents and power outages were reported in places like Poland and Slovakia.

With morning frost in late April being harmful to young crops, farmers also had a tough time trying to limit the damage.