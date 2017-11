Mules carry goods along the restored trails in Dhading, some 100km northwest of Kathmandu. Lapa, a village in Dhading, was once a bustling trading point for the communities of the remote area in northern central Nepal. The only access to the area is on foot and the trails were severely damaged in the 2015 earthquake. Villages were totally cut off, food prices soared by 50 percent and leaving the area on the brink of famine. The lifeline trails have now been restored and goods are slowly beginning to return to the villages.

PHOTO: AFP