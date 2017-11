A malnourished Yemeni child receives treatment amid worsening malnutrition in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, November 15, 2017. According to reports, more than 50,000 children under the age of 15 in Yemen are at risk of death from severe acute malnutrition by the end of the year after more than two years of escalating conflict between Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces and the Houthi rebels.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE