A view of solar panels in Pirapora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, the largest photovoltaic plant in Latin America, on November 9, 2017. The 800-hectare solar farm is in the middle of a plain 350 km north of Belo Horizonte and holds over one million solar panels in a field the size of 1,200 football pitches. By the end of the first half of 2018, the complex will have a capacity of 400 MV, which could provide power to 420,000 homes for a year.

PHOTO: AFP