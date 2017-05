Wind turbines at the Gemini windpark, an offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Dutch officials on May 8, 2017 opened what is being billed as one of the world's largest offshore wind farms, with 150 turbines spinning in action far out in the North Sea. Over the next 15 years, the Gemini windpark, which lies some 85 kilometres off the northern coast of The Netherlands, will meet the energy needs of about 1.5 million people.

PHOTO: AFP