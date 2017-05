An activist wearing white veils and with blood stains in her dress participates in a performance called "Las 43 Lloronas" in solidarity with the mothers of 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa rural teachers school in Mexico City on May 7, 2017. On the eve of the celebration of Mother's Day women demand justice and the clarification of the disappearance of the 43 students who were victims of violence in September 2014 in the town of Iguala, Guerrero state.

PHOTO: AFP