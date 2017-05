One of the two last surviving female northern white rhinos Fatu is caressed by a caretaker at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, May 3, 2017. Ol Pejeta Conservancy, where Sudan and the world's last two female northern white rhinos live, has partnered with the popular dating app Tinder in an aim to raise 9 million US dollars to develop reproductive technologies such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Experts say that even if the IVF techniques will be developed for the successful artificial reproduction in the future, the northern whites will most likely be extinct in a few years. For now. Ol Pejeta is a home to the last three surviving rhino subspecies on the planet.

PHOTO: EPA