The observatory car of the Train Suite Shiki-Shima, operated by East Japan Railway. The luxury sleeper Shiki-Shima can accommodate up to 34 passengers, has 10 cars, including a lounge car, a dining car and two observatory cars. There are 17 cabins, all suites, and the most expensive room, known as Shiki-Shima Suite, is priced at 950,000 yen (S$11,000) per person when shared by two people.

PHOTO: AFP