A 146 year old Indonesian, Sodimejo wears his hearing aid with help of his grandson Suryanto, 47, in Sragen, Central Java, Indonesia. Sidomejo is taken care by his grandson Suryanto, and his family after all his children passed away. Sodimejo was believed to be the world's oldest man with documentation that stated that he was born in 1870. Media reports on 01 May 2017 state that he died on April 30, 2017 at the age of 146 years.

PHOTO: EPA