Today in Pictures, March 28, 2018

Life-sized sculptures of 84 men positioned on the roof of the ITV Television Centre building in London, fireworks light the sky over Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship during its presentation in Malaga, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Yoichi Suzuki and AIBO, his pet dog robot, are silhouetted at his house in Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, on Feb 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks light the sky over Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship during its presentation in Malaga, Spain, on March 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A man swimming in a cenote near Merida in Mexico. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A Yemeni woman carries a jerrycan filled with drinking water from a donated water pipe in Sana'a, Yemen, on March 27, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fan at a football match where Switzerland took on Panama. PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march during a drill in the southern Gaza Strip on March 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Life-sized sculptures of 84 men positioned on the roof of the ITV Television Centre building in London on March 27, 2018, as part of Project 84, an initiative by Campaign Against Living Miserably to start a conversation about male suicide. PHOTO: AFP
A child walks with a baby in her arms towards a temporary tent on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on March 27, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A King Vulture in a Zoo in Frankfurt, Germany. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sheep grazing within the prison enclosure of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, France, as part of an eco-pasture project on the prison's green spaces. PHOTO: AFP
