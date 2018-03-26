Today in Pictures, March 24, 2018

Ema Kline of Slovenia warms up before the qualification round of the Women's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event, a penitent heads to church to take part in the Palm Sunday procession in Spain at the start of the Holy Week, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ema Kline of Slovenia warms up before the qualification round of the Women's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Oberstdorf, Germany, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A penitent of the La Paz brotherhood heads to church to take part in the Palm Sunday procession in Sevilla at the start of the Holy Week, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A view of the Brazilian training ships (from right) Cisne Branco, the Argentinian Libertad, the Chilean Esmeralda, the Colombian Gloria and the Spanish Juan Sebastial Elcano, during a boat parade in Rio de Janeiro, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The moon rises behind a tennis fan as Venus Williams plays Kiki Bertens during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament at Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors look at a sculptural installation entitled The Collector's House by Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck, on display in the exhibition Black And White. From Duerer to Eliasson at the Museum Kunstpalast in Duesseldorf, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man searches the waste dump of Diwaniyah where families live in the rubbish with no electricity or drinking water, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A riot police officer gestures after a smoke bomb was thrown during scuffles with protesters during a demonstration in Barcelona, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A blind Indian bride at a mass marriage ceremony for blind and handicapped people at Ulhasnagar in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model displays creations from designer Hu Sheguang’s haute couture showcase during China Fashion Week in Beijing, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A rough-toed owl looks around in his enclosure in the animal park in Neuschoenau, Germany, on March 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
