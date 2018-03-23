Today in Pictures, March 23, 2018

A man adjusts a mast aboard a dhow boat carrying tourists as it sails during the sunset off the coast of Lamu Island in south eastern Kenya, artists of the Spanish theatre company Voala Project perform the Muare Experience show in Bogota, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Artists of the Spanish theatre company Voala Project perform the Muare Experience show in the XVI Ibero American Theater Festival in Bogota on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during his first round doubles match during the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Children play in the water at the pier of Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attends a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of Saturday's March for Our Lives event in Washington, US on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Kosovo dervish, adept of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam, pierces his neck with a needle during a ceremony in a prayer room in Prizren on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A man adjusts a mast aboard a dhow boat carrying tourists as it sails during the sunset off the coast of Lamu Island in south eastern Kenya, on March 22, 2018, World Water Day. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A new Godzilla statue makes its appearance at a square in front of the commercial complex Hibiya Chanter in Tokyo on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Youth Army members during the organization’s national forum at Patriot Park, the Russian military’s own theme park, in Kubinka, Russia, on Feb 23, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Birds during sunset after a rainy day in Jalandhar. PHOTO: AFP
A steel worker at the blast furnace from the Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
