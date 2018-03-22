Today in Pictures, March 22, 2018

People atop the Pyramid of the Sun in the archaeological site of Teotihuacan in Mexico, a robot fish dubbed SoFi, created by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to explore marine environments, swims at the Rainbow Reef off Taveuni, Fiji, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
