Today in Pictures, March 22, 2018

People atop the Pyramid of the Sun in the archaeological site of Teotihuacan in Mexico, a robot fish dubbed SoFi, created by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to explore marine environments, swims at the Rainbow Reef off Taveuni, Fiji, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman sitting on a man's shoulder while taking a picture of the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying astronauts Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold and Oleg Artemyev blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on March 21, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Miners walk through a section of the El Teniente mine in Rancagua, Chile, on March 21, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A robot fish dubbed SoFi, created by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to explore marine environments, swims at the Rainbow Reef off Taveuni, Fiji. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Congolese woman walks through a camp for Internally Displaced Persons on March 20, 2018, in Kalemie, Democratic Republic of the Congo. PHOTO: AFP
A man uses a pick to break rocks and get sand in a mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, Haiti, on March 21, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
An artist performs in Milan on March 21, 2018, during the opening ceremony of the Milano World Figure Skating Championship 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A photo taken on March 21, 2018, shows five storks saved by a man in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria.PHOTO: AFP
People atop the Pyramid of the Sun in the archaeological site of Teotihuacan, Mexico, on March 21, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
This aerial picture taken with a drone on March 21, 2018, shows fisher boats caught in the ice at the harbour of Stahlbrode, northeastern Germany. PHOTO: AFP
