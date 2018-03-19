Today in Pictures, March 19, 2018

An aerial photo showing a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-covered forests of the Pilis Mountain 30 km north of Budapest, a visitor under the Abyss Waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.