Today in Pictures, March 19, 2018

An aerial photo showing a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-covered forests of the Pilis Mountain 30 km north of Budapest, a visitor under the Abyss Waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A visitor is seen under the Abyss Waterfall at Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil, on March 17, 2018.
A visitor is seen under the Abyss Waterfall at Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil, on March 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Syrian civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass through the regime-controlled corridor opened by the government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 18, 2018.
Syrian civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass through the regime-controlled corridor opened by the government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A Mandrill monkey enjoys a spot of food in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo on March 18, 2018.
A Mandrill monkey enjoys a spot of food in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Forest officials ride on an elephant while counting Rhinos during inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary in the Morigaon district of Assam state, India, on March 18, 2018.
Forest officials ride on an elephant while counting Rhinos during inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary in the Morigaon district of Assam state, India, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
China's Shi Yuqi in action during in the men's singles final at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships on March 18, 2018.
China's Shi Yuqi in action during in the men's singles final at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 km north of Budapest, Hungary, on March 18, 2018.
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 km north of Budapest, Hungary, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A participant carries a baby while attending the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta, on March 18, 2018.
A participant carries a baby while attending the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists use cellphones and tablets to photograph cherry blossoms at the Taoist temple Tianyuan Gong at Tamsui, New Taipei City, Taiwan, on March 18, 2018.
Tourists use cellphones and tablets to photograph cherry blossoms at the Taoist temple Tianyuan Gong at Tamsui, New Taipei City, Taiwan, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A tray-bearer at the flower ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, on March 18, 2018.
A tray-bearer at the flower ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Balinese boy puts mud on his body during a traditional mud bath known as Mebuug-buugan, in Kedonganan village on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 18, 2018.
A Balinese boy puts mud on his body during a traditional mud bath known as Mebuug-buugan, in Kedonganan village on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 11:18 am SGT
Topics: 