Indian villagers watch tribesmen carry a sculpture of buffalo and dance during events to mark the Behdienkhlam festival in Tuber village in the northeastern state of Meghalaya on July 24, 2017. Behdienkhlam, a traditional Pnar festival, is celebrated after sowing crops and seeks a good harvest and to drive away plague and disease. Young men also symbolically drive away evil spirits by beating the roof of every house with bamboo poles.

PHOTO: AFP