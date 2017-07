Syrian patients sit in a yard at a mental health clinic -- the only such facility in the rebel-held north of Syria -- in the town of Azaz, near the border with Turkey. The clinic serves nearly 140 inpatients as well outsiders who are traumatised with psychological scars from the horrors of Syria's six-year war, including those arrested during the peaceful protests that broke out in 2011, and others who developed anxieties related to the bombing and violence that has killed more than 300,000 people.

PHOTO: AFP