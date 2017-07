Steve Whitmire, who voiced Kermit the Frog for almost three decades, in Atlanta, July 17, 2017. Two starkly different narratives emerged Monday as to why Whitmire was ousted by Disney unexpectedly and without a public explanation. “Given the opportunity, I’d step right back in,” Whitmire said. “Because I think it’s what’s best for the Muppets.” PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES