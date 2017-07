Residents stand amid the debris of their homes which were torn down in the evicted area of the Bukit Duri neighbourhood located on the Ciliwung river banks in Jakarta on July 11, 2017. Authorities ordered residents to vacate their settlements, which have built on the riverbanks, and relocate to new flats, as the government attempts to clear the flood-prone area, where more than a thousand homes were demolished two years ago.

PHOTO: AFP