An Adelie Penguin chick (Pygoscelis adeliae) less than a month old, is protected by its parents while remaining in a recreated antarctic environment in the zoo of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on January 17, 2018. According to a zoo report, this is the first successfull birth of this species in Latin America since 2015 when the penguins arrived at the zoo.

PHOTO: AFP