A flock of Japanese red-crowned cranes fly over the misty Setsurigawa river in Tsurui, Hokkaido, on Saturday morning. The river is a habitat for the cranes, which are designated a special natural national treasure. On this cold morning, the river was coated with a thick layer of mist created by the difference in the air and water temperatures, with the birds creating silhouettes on the river as they foraged for food.

PHOTO: JAPAN NEWS- YOMIRUI