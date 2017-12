Didier Silva (C), 22, smiles on a helicopter on December 2, 2017, in Mosquera, department of Narino, Colombia, while he is transferred to Cali. Silva, whose life is in danger because of his weight - over 400 kilos - was transferred in the Air Force's Angel helicopter from the remote village of Mosquera in southwest Colombia to receive medical treatment in the city of Cali. PHOTO: AFP