This overhead view shows visitors looking at a 22.5m x 27m (wide) image of a Shiba Inu dog and her two cubs displayed to celebrate the upcoming "Year of the Dog" from the Chinese zodiac at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka Ibaraki prefecture, some 100 kilometres north of Tokyo on December 29, 2017. The display was made from around 1,100 bassia scoparia plants, 6,500 pine cones and pieces of wood collected in the park.

PHOTO: AFP