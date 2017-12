A boat looks as if it is hovering over the sea around Otsuki, Kochi Prefecture. Its shadow is clearly projected on the seabed of white sand, a sight that can be seen around noon on windless, wintry days as the sea's transparency increases with fewer plankton. The phenomenon has been gaining popularity since it was shared via social media a few years ago, and the number of tourists visiting the area increased this year.

PHOTO: JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI