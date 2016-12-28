Today in Pictures, Dec 28, 2016

A fire in Quezon City, Manila, the Winter Ball in Mikhailovsky Castle in St. Petersburg, Russia, and US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. These and more from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Filipino residents search for salvageable materials following a fire in Quezon City, north-east of Manila on Dec 28, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
Participants dance during the Winter Ball in Mikhailovsky Castle in St Petersburg, Russia on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
US President Barack Obama (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (second from left) speak with three survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor following their visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
A child cools off in a swimming pool in La Libertad, El Salvador on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
A boy walks his bike near stacked sandbags in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo province on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pray after lighting a Hanukkah candle during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem on Dec 26, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
A Kashmiri woman carry fish in a basket after the smoking process on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Dec 27, 2016.PHOTO: EPA
Explosions during a traditional carbide shooting to scare off evil spirits, in Kampen on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: EPA
A forest fire burns in the Misox valley between Mesocco and Soazza, in the canton of Grisons on Dec 27, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Displaced women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, make bread at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul on Dec 27, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
