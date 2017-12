A man holds a 'Tuber melanosporum' truffel which his sniffing piglet had found and he is to sell on a specialized market in Lalbenque, France, December 26, 2017. The 'Tuber melanosporum', also called 'Black Winter Truffle', is regarded one of the highest priced edible mushrooms and is sold at the Lalbenque truffles market for between S$720 and S$1040 per kg.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE