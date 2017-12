A robot serves drink to the tables in a coffee shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 14, 2017. The robot named Morta, 130 cm in height and 20 kilograms in weight and worth nearly 9000 US dollar, is considered as the first robot that serves in a coffee shop in Hanoi. Morta may speak to ask customer to take their drink from the tray and say 'thank you' in any language. Morta can work up to 15 hours with the provided battery.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE