The light installation 'Illumination 3' by Poland's Andrzej Syska is displayed during the Bella Skyway Festival 2017 in Torun, Poland, August 22, 2017. The Festival has been organised in Torun since 2009. The program of this event is based on three pillars: science, art and people. Festival presents light-art installations and shows performed by artists from around the world.

PHOTO: EPA