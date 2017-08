A competitor tries to grab a flag on the "gostra", a pole covered in lard, as he falls off it during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta, August 20, 2017. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the 1800s, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a slippery pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes.

PHOTO: REUTERS