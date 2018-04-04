Today in Pictures, April 4, 2018

Indonesian divers practice inside the Aquatic Center at the main venue of upcoming Asian Games 2018 in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, Jakarta, an employee looks out an artwork as it is put on display during preparations for the 34th edition of the 'KunstRai' art fair in Amsterdam, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Indonesian divers practice inside the Aquatic Center at the main venue of upcoming Asian Games 2018 in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 3, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Journalists take pictures of the Fifa World Cup trophy in Bogota, on April 3, 2018, during the Fifa Trophy World Tour ahead of the World Cup to be held in Russia between June 14 and July 15. PHOTO: AFP
A blast rips through the ice covering the Kan river to reduce the risk of floods, near the Siberian town of Zelenogorsk, east of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on April 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man waves his national flag as he attends a camel race near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
An Indian mahout washes his elephant in the Yamuna River in New Delhi, on April 3, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A Moldovian Christian Orthodox pilgrim submerges in the waters of the Jordan River on April 3, 2018, at the Qasr al- Yahud baptismal site near the West Bank city of Jericho.PHOTO: AFP
Cherry blossoms surround the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in West Potomac Park near the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on April 3, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
High acrobatics Halcones de Chile squad performing during the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Reverend Bill Orren walks through the sanctuary at Millersville Baptist Church in Taylorsville, North Carolina.PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST BY CAROLYN VAN HOUTEN
