Young Ukrainians hold candles during a mourning ceremony near of the memorial for 'liquidators' who died during cleaning up works after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, in Slavutich city, some 190 km north of the capital Kiev, Ukraine, early April 26, 2017. In the early hours of 26 April 1986, the Unit 4 reactor at the Chernobyl power station blew apart. Facing nuclear disaster on unprecedented scale Soviet authorities tried to contain the situation by sending thousands of ill-equipped men into a radioactive maelstrom. PHOTO: EPA